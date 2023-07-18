Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) by analysts is $10.20, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for VLY is 500.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.46% of that float. On July 18, 2023, the average trading volume of VLY was 6.22M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VLY) stock’s latest price update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.29 in relation to its previous close of 8.21. However, the company has experienced a 8.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY’s stock has risen by 8.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.67% and a quarterly rise of 0.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for Valley National Bancorp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.98% for VLY’s stock, with a -16.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on June 05th of the current year 2023.

VLY Trading at 9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY rose by +8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.93. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -25.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from SANI SURESH L, who purchase 4,416 shares at the price of $15.70 back on May 22. After this action, SANI SURESH L now owns 4,416 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $69,331 using the latest closing price.

MENDELSON AVNER, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 2,611 shares at $15.52 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that MENDELSON AVNER is holding 134,126 shares at $40,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +26.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 3.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.