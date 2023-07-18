urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.95 compared to its previous closing price of 1.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -30.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UGRO is 2.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for UGRO is $8.40, which is $7.36 above the current price. The public float for UGRO is 7.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UGRO on July 18, 2023 was 139.16K shares.

UGRO’s Market Performance

UGRO stock saw an increase of -30.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.96% and a quarterly increase of -33.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.47% for urban-gro Inc. (UGRO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.99% for UGRO’s stock, with a -52.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGRO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for UGRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UGRO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $20 based on the research report published on March 21st of the previous year 2022.

UGRO Trading at -5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.40%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGRO fell by -30.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4187. In addition, urban-gro Inc. saw -48.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGRO starting from WILKS LEWIS, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Jun 12. After this action, WILKS LEWIS now owns 116,306 shares of urban-gro Inc., valued at $13,969 using the latest closing price.

Nattrass Bradley John, the Chief Executive Officer of urban-gro Inc., purchase 28,416 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Nattrass Bradley John is holding 1,900,000 shares at $35,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.85 for the present operating margin

+19.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for urban-gro Inc. stands at -22.79. Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -31.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.