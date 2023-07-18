Unifi Inc. (UFI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.

The public float for UFI is 15.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UFI on July 18, 2023 was 172.04K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UFI) stock’s latest price update

Unifi Inc. (NYSE: UFI)’s stock price has soared by 9.05 in relation to previous closing price of 8.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UFI’s Market Performance

Unifi Inc. (UFI) has experienced a 10.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.08% rise in the past month, and a 14.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for UFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.31% for UFI’s stock, with a 4.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UFI Trading at 12.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +16.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFI rose by +10.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.90. In addition, Unifi Inc. saw 2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UFI starting from COX ARCHIBALD JR, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $8.16 back on Mar 17. After this action, COX ARCHIBALD JR now owns 129,376 shares of Unifi Inc., valued at $408,000 using the latest closing price.

SIGMON GREGORY K, the General Counsel & Corp. Sec. of Unifi Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $8.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that SIGMON GREGORY K is holding 11,802 shares at $12,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.49 for the present operating margin

+11.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unifi Inc. stands at +1.86. The total capital return value is set at 6.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.35. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Unifi Inc. (UFI), the company’s capital structure generated 34.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.38. Total debt to assets is 20.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Unifi Inc. (UFI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.