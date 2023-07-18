Under Armour Inc. (UA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) is 8.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UA is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Under Armour Inc. (UA) is $10.05, The public float for UA is 173.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% of that float. On July 18, 2023, UA’s average trading volume was 3.12M shares.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 7.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/22 that Under Armour Lowers Profit Targets for Year

UA’s Market Performance

Under Armour Inc. (UA) has experienced a 2.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.57% rise in the past month, and a -14.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for UA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.32% for UA’s stock, with a -10.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UA Trading at 2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -20.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Plank Kevin A, who sale 16,000,000 shares at the price of $6.13 back on May 31. After this action, Plank Kevin A now owns 0 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $98,080,000 using the latest closing price.

Rocker Tchernavia, the Chief Administrative Officer of Under Armour Inc., sale 69,823 shares at $9.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Rocker Tchernavia is holding 260,291 shares at $650,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +6.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Under Armour Inc. (UA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.