TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for MEDS is 0.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 38.14% of that float. On July 18, 2023, MEDS’s average trading volume was 512.49K shares.

MEDS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) has dropped by -7.55 compared to previous close of 10.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MEDS’s Market Performance

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has experienced a -24.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 111.71% rise in the past month, and a 116.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.36% for MEDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.76% for MEDS’s stock, with a 24.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MEDS Trading at 32.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares surge +96.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS fell by -24.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.07. In addition, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. saw 60.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDS starting from Fell Donald G., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Aug 25. After this action, Fell Donald G. now owns 21,139 shares of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., valued at $1,620 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Equity return is now at value -275.10, with -70.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.