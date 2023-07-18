Trading Update: Innodata Inc. (INOD) Stock Endures 9.39% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Innodata Inc. (INOD) has gone up by 16.73% for the week, with a 8.59% rise in the past month and a 51.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.39% for INOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.83% for INOD stock, with a simple moving average of 105.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Innodata Inc. (INOD) by analysts is $5.00, which is -$7.77 below the current market price. The public float for INOD is 24.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.79% of that float. On July 18, 2023, the average trading volume of INOD was 536.56K shares.

INOD) stock’s latest price update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 19.35 in relation to its previous close of 10.70. However, the company has experienced a 16.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INOD Trading at 23.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares surge +5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOD rose by +15.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +335.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.25. In addition, Innodata Inc. saw 330.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOD starting from Toor Nauman Sabeeh, who sale 41,278 shares at the price of $12.33 back on Jun 20. After this action, Toor Nauman Sabeeh now owns 1,008,615 shares of Innodata Inc., valued at $508,958 using the latest closing price.

Massey Stewart R, the Director of Innodata Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $12.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Massey Stewart R is holding 500 shares at $12,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INOD

Equity return is now at value -59.10, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Innodata Inc. (INOD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.