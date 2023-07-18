Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MODG is 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MODG is $31.58, which is $13.32 above the current price. The public float for MODG is 164.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MODG on July 18, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

The stock price of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) has jumped by 0.10 compared to previous close of 19.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MODG’s Market Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has seen a -2.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.31% gain in the past month and a -12.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for MODG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.65% for MODG’s stock, with a -5.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

MODG Trading at 2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.72. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. saw -0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from Ogunlesi Adebayo O., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $19.45 back on Jun 08. After this action, Ogunlesi Adebayo O. now owns 100,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., valued at $1,944,720 using the latest closing price.

BREWER OLIVER G III, the President and CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., purchase 6,400 shares at $17.06 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that BREWER OLIVER G III is holding 837,556 shares at $109,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+60.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.24. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.