The9 Limited (NCTY) Stock Experiences 69.57% Monthly Change

The stock of The9 Limited (NCTY) has seen a 22.38% increase in the past week, with a 69.57% gain in the past month, and a 0.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.29% for NCTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.30% for NCTY’s stock, with a 33.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The9 Limited (NCTY) is $671.50, The public float for NCTY is 30.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCTY on July 18, 2023 was 303.68K shares.

NCTY stock's latest price update

The stock price of The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) has dropped by -10.00 compared to previous close of 1.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NCTY Trading at 47.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.93%, as shares surge +68.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCTY rose by +22.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8759. In addition, The9 Limited saw 106.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-473.67 for the present operating margin

-55.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for The9 Limited stands at -819.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The9 Limited (NCTY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.