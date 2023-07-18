The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)’s stock price has increased by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 63.43. However, the company has seen a 4.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that TD Bank Nears Deal to Buy Cowen

Is It Worth Investing in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Right Now?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TD is 0.88.

The average price predicted by analysts for TD is $68.97, which is $8.25 above the current price. The public float for TD is 1.80B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TD on July 18, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

TD’s stock has seen a 4.67% increase for the week, with a 6.55% rise in the past month and a 5.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for The Toronto-Dominion Bank The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.18% for TD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.32% for the last 200 days.

TD Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.47. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw -1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at +27.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), the company’s capital structure generated 175.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.71. Total debt to assets is 10.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.