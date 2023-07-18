The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 325.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) by analysts is $3.68, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for LEV is 114.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.60% of that float. On July 18, 2023, the average trading volume of LEV was 801.58K shares.

LEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has surged by 7.55 when compared to previous closing price of 2.12, but the company has seen a 9.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LEV’s Market Performance

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has experienced a 9.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.04% rise in the past month, and a 29.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.04% for LEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.29% for LEV stock, with a simple moving average of -2.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $7 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

LEV Trading at 11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV rose by +9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.01. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw 1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.