The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) has decreased by -1.54 when compared to last closing price of 192.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/25/23 that It Has Been an Ugly Year for Estée Lauder Stock. Better Times Are Coming.

Is It Worth Investing in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) Right Now?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is $234.47, which is $48.47 above the current market price. The public float for EL is 230.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EL on July 18, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

EL’s Market Performance

The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has seen a -1.66% decrease in the past week, with a -4.87% drop in the past month, and a -25.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for EL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.57% for EL’s stock, with a -16.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $243 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

EL Trading at -1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.98. In addition, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. saw -23.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from Hertzmark Hudis Jane, who sale 9,869 shares at the price of $199.95 back on May 16. After this action, Hertzmark Hudis Jane now owns 11,406 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., valued at $1,973,297 using the latest closing price.

Hertzmark Hudis Jane, the Executive Group President of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., sale 43,311 shares at $202.09 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Hertzmark Hudis Jane is holding 21,275 shares at $8,752,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.21 for the present operating margin

+75.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 24.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.14. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), the company’s capital structure generated 136.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.76. Total debt to assets is 34.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.