The -22.62% Simple Moving Average of IN8bio Inc.’s (INAB) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of IN8bio Inc. (INAB) has gone down by -13.87% for the week, with a -30.70% drop in the past month and a 23.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.78% for INAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.44% for INAB’s stock, with a -22.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INAB is at -0.14.

The average price suggested by analysts for INAB is $11.33, which is $9.84 above the current market price. The public float for INAB is 18.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume for INAB on July 18, 2023 was 3.87M shares.

INAB stock's latest price update

The stock price of IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) has dropped by -8.02 compared to previous close of 1.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INAB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for INAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INAB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on August 30th of the previous year 2022.

INAB Trading at -34.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -29.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INAB fell by -13.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7305. In addition, IN8bio Inc. saw -35.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INAB starting from FAIRBAIRN EMILY, who purchase 789,473 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Aug 16. After this action, FAIRBAIRN EMILY now owns 4,111,958 shares of IN8bio Inc., valued at $1,499,999 using the latest closing price.

Brandt Peter C., the Director of IN8bio Inc., purchase 105,263 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Brandt Peter C. is holding 182,473 shares at $200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INAB

Equity return is now at value -125.00, with -94.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IN8bio Inc. (INAB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.