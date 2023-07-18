The -13.88% Decline of Aqua Metals Inc.’s (AQMS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, AQMS stock has gone up by 24.19%, with a monthly gain of 40.00% and a quarterly surge of 35.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.24% for Aqua Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.09% for AQMS’s stock, with a 51.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for AQMS is 75.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AQMS on July 18, 2023 was 339.07K shares.

AQMS) stock’s latest price update

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS)’s stock price has soared by 14.50 in relation to previous closing price of 1.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQMS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AQMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQMS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on March 05th of the previous year 2021.

AQMS Trading at 37.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.64%, as shares surge +40.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQMS rose by +24.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2242. In addition, Aqua Metals Inc. saw 23.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQMS starting from Zhang Peifang, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Dec 29. After this action, Zhang Peifang now owns 133,095 shares of Aqua Metals Inc., valued at $9,900 using the latest closing price.

Kanen David, the Director of Aqua Metals Inc., purchase 34,180 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Kanen David is holding 351,218 shares at $25,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQMS

Equity return is now at value -70.10, with -46.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.