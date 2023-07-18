Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Tenaris S.A. (TS) has seen a 5.46% increase in the past week, with a 14.27% gain in the past month, and a 8.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for TS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.16% for TS’s stock, with a 3.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) is above average at 5.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenaris S.A. (TS) is $40.21, which is $10.93 above the current market price. The public float for TS is 590.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TS on July 18, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

TS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) has surged by 0.13 when compared to previous closing price of 31.83, but the company has seen a 5.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41.80 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

TS Trading at 14.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.63. In addition, Tenaris S.A. saw -9.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.84 for the present operating margin

+39.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenaris S.A. stands at +21.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.38. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaris S.A. (TS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.70. Total debt to assets is 4.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenaris S.A. (TS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.