Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is above average at 20.78x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is $16.70, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for TAK is 3.14B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TAK on July 18, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

TAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) has dropped by -0.72 compared to previous close of 15.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/21 that Pandemic Trades Roar Back: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

TAK’s Market Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has experienced a -1.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.10% drop in the past month, and a -9.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.91% for TAK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.95% for TAK’s stock, with a -0.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

TAK Trading at -5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares sank -5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAK fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.69. In addition, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited saw -2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

+57.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stands at +7.87. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.