T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.20relation to previous closing price of 139.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/23 that T-Mobile Gets an Upgrade as Analyst Team Reverses Call

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TMUS is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TMUS is $174.32, which is $39.99 above the current market price. The public float for TMUS is 544.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.47% of that float. The average trading volume for TMUS on July 18, 2023 was 6.36M shares.

TMUS’s Market Performance

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has seen a -0.25% decrease in the past week, with a 7.77% rise in the past month, and a -7.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for TMUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.94% for TMUS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $160 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

TMUS Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.98. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw -1.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Freier Jon, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $140.00 back on Jul 10. After this action, Freier Jon now owns 190,901 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $2,100,000 using the latest closing price.

CLAURE RAUL MARCELO, the Director of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 192,600 shares at $130.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that CLAURE RAUL MARCELO is holding 1,844,088 shares at $25,039,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc. stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.61. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.