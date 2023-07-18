Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Synchrony Financial (SYF) by analysts is $37.94, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for SYF is 426.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.53% of that float. On July 18, 2023, the average trading volume of SYF was 5.85M shares.

SYF) stock’s latest price update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)’s stock price has plunge by 1.75relation to previous closing price of 34.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SYF’s Market Performance

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has seen a 4.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.87% gain in the past month and a 19.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for SYF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.32% for SYF’s stock, with a 8.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYF Trading at 11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.82. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw 8.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from Schaller Bart, who sale 11,071 shares at the price of $36.25 back on Mar 03. After this action, Schaller Bart now owns 71,664 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $401,324 using the latest closing price.

Juel Carol, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 4,490 shares at $36.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Juel Carol is holding 74,443 shares at $162,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+89.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +22.86. The total capital return value is set at 16.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.38. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 110.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.43. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.