Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)’s stock price has soared by 12.20 in relation to previous closing price of 44.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SYM is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SYM is $37.23, which is -$11.91 below the current market price. The public float for SYM is 43.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.73% of that float. The average trading volume for SYM on July 18, 2023 was 863.87K shares.

SYM’s Market Performance

The stock of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has seen a 8.27% increase in the past week, with a 2.74% rise in the past month, and a 77.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.36% for SYM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.42% for SYM’s stock, with a 133.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

SYM Trading at 33.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares surge +1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +375.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.67. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 314.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 5,375 shares at the price of $41.32 back on Jul 05. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 88,508 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $222,084 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael David, the of Symbotic Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $34.54 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Dunn Michael David is holding 79,522 shares at $1,036,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc. stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at -74.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -368.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.