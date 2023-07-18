Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s (PSLV) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, PSLV stock has gone up by 8.32%, with a monthly gain of 5.39% and a quarterly surge of 0.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for Sprott Physical Silver Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.80% for PSLV’s stock, with a 10.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PSLV is at 0.56.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PSLV is 498.59M, and currently, shorts hold a – of that float. The average trading volume for PSLV on July 18, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) has surged by 0.92 when compared to previous closing price of 8.49, but the company has seen a 8.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSLV Trading at 5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.96. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw 3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.