Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SPOT is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPOT is $153.49, which is -$13.92 below the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 140.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.49% of that float. The average trading volume for SPOT on July 18, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.15 compared to its previous closing price of 172.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/05/23 that Spotify Layoffs Are Latest Sign of Struggles in Podcast Business

SPOT’s Market Performance

SPOT’s stock has risen by 13.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.15% and a quarterly rise of 32.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for Spotify Technology S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.12% for SPOT’s stock, with a 55.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $185 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 17.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +17.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +13.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.15. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 126.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.