Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY): A Technical Analysis

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) is $575.15, which is $3.91 above the current market price. The public float for SIFY is 28.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIFY on July 18, 2023 was 185.48K shares.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.02 compared to its previous closing price of 2.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 50.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SIFY’s Market Performance

SIFY’s stock has risen by 50.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 119.15% and a quarterly rise of 114.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.14% for Sify Technologies Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 62.46% for SIFY’s stock, with a 104.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIFY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SIFY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIFY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2018.

SIFY Trading at 99.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.60%, as shares surge +113.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +153.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIFY rose by +50.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.98. In addition, Sify Technologies Limited saw 168.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.94 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sify Technologies Limited stands at +2.02. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.