Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) has jumped by 14.44 compared to previous close of 3.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SIEN is 1.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sientra Inc. (SIEN) is $6.00, which is $10.72 above the current market price. The public float for SIEN is 10.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.16% of that float. On July 18, 2023, SIEN’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

SIEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has seen a -4.46% decrease in the past week, with a 132.61% rise in the past month, and a 169.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.63% for SIEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.74% for SIEN’s stock, with a 73.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIEN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIEN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on April 14th of the previous year 2022.

SIEN Trading at 91.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.55%, as shares surge +141.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +207.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIEN fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Sientra Inc. saw 110.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.82 for the present operating margin

+42.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sientra Inc. stands at -80.96.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.