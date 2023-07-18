Should You Invest in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BBAI is at 3.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BBAI is $5.00, which is $2.97 above the current market price. The public float for BBAI is 38.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.01% of that float. The average trading volume for BBAI on July 18, 2023 was 6.76M shares.

BBAI) stock’s latest price update

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.03. However, the company has seen a -2.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BBAI’s stock has fallen by -2.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.35% and a quarterly drop of -36.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.77% for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.37% for BBAI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.19% for the last 200 days.

BBAI Trading at -12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -20.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 201.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, who sale 361,096 shares at the price of $2.44 back on May 30. After this action, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC now owns 102,686,955 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $881,074 using the latest closing price.

BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 749,909 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC is holding 103,048,051 shares at $1,814,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53. Equity return is now at value 547.90, with -61.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.