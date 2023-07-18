Should You Invest in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AVDX is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AVDX is $12.77, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for AVDX is 179.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.25% of that float. The average trading volume for AVDX on July 18, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

AVDX stock's latest price update

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.77 in relation to its previous close of 11.11. However, the company has experienced a 7.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AVDX’s Market Performance

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has experienced a 7.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.69% rise in the past month, and a 54.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for AVDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.49% for AVDX’s stock, with a 27.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

AVDX Trading at 17.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.57. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. saw 17.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Drees Daniel, who sale 20,771 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Jul 13. After this action, Drees Daniel now owns 492,951 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., valued at $228,628 using the latest closing price.

Drees Daniel, the President of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., sale 2,104 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Drees Daniel is holding 513,722 shares at $23,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.62 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stands at -32.02. The total capital return value is set at -10.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.86. Equity return is now at value -13.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX), the company’s capital structure generated 22.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.66. Total debt to assets is 6.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.