ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s (RETO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) has seen a 50.28% increase in the past week, with a 21.43% gain in the past month, and a -43.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.84% for RETO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 40.95% for RETO stock, with a simple moving average of -53.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.59.

The public float for RETO is 3.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RETO on July 18, 2023 was 196.38K shares.

RETO) stock’s latest price update

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.84 in relation to its previous close of 1.52. However, the company has experienced a 50.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RETO Trading at 3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.20%, as shares surge +30.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETO rose by +50.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2261. In addition, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. saw -58.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RETO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-219.85 for the present operating margin

+12.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stands at -225.98. Equity return is now at value -110.10, with -40.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.