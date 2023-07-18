Regis Corporation (RGS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.01 compared to its previous closing price of 1.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/30/22 that Supercuts Owner Regis Hires Bankers to Address Debt Maturity

Is It Worth Investing in Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Regis Corporation (RGS) is $2.00, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for RGS is 40.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RGS on July 18, 2023 was 144.02K shares.

RGS’s Market Performance

The stock of Regis Corporation (RGS) has seen a 1.68% increase in the past week, with a 10.00% rise in the past month, and a 15.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.23% for RGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.99% for RGS’s stock, with a 0.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RGS Trading at 12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares surge +13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGS rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1275. In addition, Regis Corporation saw -0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.17 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regis Corporation stands at -16.83. The total capital return value is set at -2.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Regis Corporation (RGS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.