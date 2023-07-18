Real-Time Update: Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has seen a 26.73% increase in the past week, with a 10.34% gain in the past month, and a -42.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.50% for BRDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.50% for BRDS’s stock, with a -50.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRDS is 2.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BRDS is $10.00, which is $164.94 above the current price. The public float for BRDS is 8.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRDS on July 18, 2023 was 284.28K shares.

BRDS) stock’s latest price update

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.32 compared to its previous closing price of 2.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 26.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRDS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRDS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

BRDS Trading at 6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.69%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDS rose by +26.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Bird Global Inc. saw -43.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRDS starting from VanderZanden Travis, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $2.85 back on May 19. After this action, VanderZanden Travis now owns 25,178,128 shares of Bird Global Inc., valued at $128,250 using the latest closing price.

Bitove John Ivan, the Director of Bird Global Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Bitove John Ivan is holding 4,337,392 shares at $93,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104.44 for the present operating margin

+13.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bird Global Inc. stands at -146.63. The total capital return value is set at -111.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -186.66.

Based on Bird Global Inc. (BRDS), the company’s capital structure generated 330.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.76. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 229.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.