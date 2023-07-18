PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.26.

The public float for PCT is 109.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.45% of that float. On July 18, 2023, the average trading volume of PCT was 1.95M shares.

PCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) has increased by 8.23 when compared to last closing price of 10.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PCT’s Market Performance

PCT’s stock has risen by 1.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 37.01% and a quarterly rise of 83.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.59% for PureCycle Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.11% for PCT’s stock, with a 52.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

PCT Trading at 33.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares surge +39.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.13. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc. saw 65.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Olson Dustin, who sale 1,174 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Dec 04. After this action, Olson Dustin now owns 484,045 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc., valued at $7,643 using the latest closing price.

Scott John Stewart, the Director of PureCycle Technologies Inc., sale 72,716 shares at $7.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Scott John Stewart is holding 1,159,709 shares at $539,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

The total capital return value is set at -11.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.33. Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -9.70 for asset returns.

Based on PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.87. Total debt to assets is 29.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.