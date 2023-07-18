PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is above average at 6.40x. The 36-month beta value for PENN is also noteworthy at 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PENN is $35.81, which is $10.62 above than the current price. The public float for PENN is 152.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.71% of that float. The average trading volume of PENN on July 18, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.08 compared to its previous closing price of 25.99. However, the company has seen a -0.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/01/23 that Bad boys: Four dumb ways people just got caught allegedly engaging in insider trading

PENN’s stock has fallen by -0.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.42% and a quarterly drop of -10.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.25% for PENN Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.99% for PENN’s stock, with a -13.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $40 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.72. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc. saw -13.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from SHATTUCK KOHN BARBARA, who sale 30,445 shares at the price of $26.62 back on Jun 13. After this action, SHATTUCK KOHN BARBARA now owns 28,541 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc., valued at $810,446 using the latest closing price.

Reibstein Saul, the Director of PENN Entertainment Inc., sale 39,457 shares at $33.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Reibstein Saul is holding 37,055 shares at $1,317,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 3.90 for asset returns.

In summary, PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.