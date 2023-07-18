PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS): A Technical Analysis

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is $61.44, which is $3.37 above the current market price. The public float for PAGS is 208.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAGS on July 18, 2023 was 5.23M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PAGS) stock’s latest price update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.11 in comparison to its previous close of 9.44, however, the company has experienced a 0.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/02/23 that Investments Pros Say Will Benefit From Underappreciated Trends

PAGS’s Market Performance

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has experienced a 0.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.89% drop in the past month, and a 2.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for PAGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.17% for PAGS’s stock, with a -8.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $14 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

PAGS Trading at -10.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.72. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw 8.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +9.93. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.