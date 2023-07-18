Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for LITE is also noteworthy at 1.10.

The public float for LITE is 67.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.46% of that float. The average trading volume of LITE on July 18, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LITE) stock’s latest price update

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.13 in relation to its previous close of 52.39. However, the company has experienced a -6.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Apple Supplier Lumentum Issues Forecast Below Estimates

LITE’s Market Performance

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) has seen a -6.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.09% decline in the past month and a 10.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for LITE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.96% for LITE’s stock, with a -8.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LITE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LITE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LITE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

LITE Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE fell by -6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.39. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc. saw -1.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Ali Wajid, who sale 6,872 shares at the price of $60.50 back on Jun 20. After this action, Ali Wajid now owns 35,629 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc., valued at $415,756 using the latest closing price.

Sepe Matthew Joseph, the Chief Accounting Officer of Lumentum Holdings Inc., sale 3,030 shares at $86.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Sepe Matthew Joseph is holding 25,288 shares at $261,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.