Loop Media Inc. (LPTV): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) is $5.25, which is $2.54 above the current market price. The public float for LPTV is 29.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPTV on July 18, 2023 was 228.04K shares.

LPTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) has decreased by -6.87 when compared to last closing price of 2.91.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LPTV’s Market Performance

Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) has seen a -6.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.51% decline in the past month and a -44.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.67% for LPTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.73% for LPTV’s stock, with a -42.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTV stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LPTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

LPTV Trading at -16.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -9.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTV fell by -6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Loop Media Inc. saw -59.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPTV starting from Cassidy Bruce A. Sr., who purchase 460,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Sep 26. After this action, Cassidy Bruce A. Sr. now owns 2,914,373 shares of Loop Media Inc., valued at $2,300,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.94 for the present operating margin

+36.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Loop Media Inc. stands at -95.61.

Based on Loop Media Inc. (LPTV), the company’s capital structure generated 126.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.93. Total debt to assets is 22.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.