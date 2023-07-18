Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.63 in comparison to its previous close of 7.89, however, the company has experienced a 24.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is $2.71, The public float for LWLG is 112.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LWLG on July 18, 2023 was 888.55K shares.

LWLG’s Market Performance

The stock of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has seen a 24.28% increase in the past week, with a 14.42% rise in the past month, and a 79.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for LWLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.00% for LWLG’s stock, with a 38.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LWLG Trading at 31.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG rose by +24.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.25. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw 100.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $7.77 back on Jun 12. After this action, El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour now owns 29,128 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $777,000 using the latest closing price.

Bucchi Ronald A, the Director of Lightwave Logic Inc., sale 27,625 shares at $8.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Bucchi Ronald A is holding 81,124 shares at $226,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

The total capital return value is set at -63.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.67. Equity return is now at value -67.10, with -64.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.