Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) by analysts is $19.04, which is $3.99 above the current market price. The public float for LBRT is 167.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.73% of that float. On July 18, 2023, the average trading volume of LBRT was 2.66M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LBRT) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.80 in comparison to its previous close of 15.01, however, the company has experienced a 3.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/04/23 that Energy CEO Is Fighting Climate Science

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT’s stock has risen by 3.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.52% and a quarterly rise of 12.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.74% for Liberty Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.51% for LBRT’s stock, with a 4.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

LBRT Trading at 15.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.87. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc. saw -5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 34,290 shares at the price of $15.05 back on Jul 11. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 3,263,685 shares of Liberty Energy Inc., valued at $516,064 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc., sale 17,324 shares at $16.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 3,120,015 shares at $278,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Energy Inc. stands at +9.63. The total capital return value is set at 30.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.82. Equity return is now at value 39.00, with 22.30 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.92. Total debt to assets is 13.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.