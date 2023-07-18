Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has gone up by 13.02% for the week, with a 6.64% rise in the past month and a 62.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.94% for LMND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.07% for LMND’s stock, with a 25.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LMND is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is $17.44, which is -$2.58 below the current market price. The public float for LMND is 48.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 31.53% of that float. On July 18, 2023, LMND’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

LMND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has increased by 6.48 when compared to last closing price of 20.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/21 that Insure-Tech Firm Lemonade to Offer Car Insurance

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

LMND Trading at 21.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares surge +7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND rose by +12.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.86. In addition, Lemonade Inc. saw 56.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from BIXBY TIMOTHY E, who sale 1,474 shares at the price of $18.26 back on Jun 05. After this action, BIXBY TIMOTHY E now owns 268,581 shares of Lemonade Inc., valued at $26,915 using the latest closing price.

Peters John Sheldon, the Chief Insurance Officer of Lemonade Inc., sale 538 shares at $18.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Peters John Sheldon is holding 47,784 shares at $9,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-148.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc. stands at -154.62. The total capital return value is set at -29.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.14. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -17.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lemonade Inc. (LMND), the company’s capital structure generated 4.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.90. Total debt to assets is 2.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.