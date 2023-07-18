KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Stock Observes -18.44% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has seen a 23.43% increase in the past week, with a 31.46% gain in the past month, and a 12.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.43% for KULR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.40% for KULR’s stock, with a -18.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KULR is also noteworthy at 0.36.

The public float for KULR is 74.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.62% of that float. The average trading volume of KULR on July 18, 2023 was 339.09K shares.

KULR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) has jumped by 13.29 compared to previous close of 0.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KULR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KULR stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for KULR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KULR in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.50 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

KULR Trading at 30.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KULR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares surge +31.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KULR rose by +23.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7157. In addition, KULR Technology Group Inc. saw -23.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KULR starting from Knowles Timothy Ray, who sale 61,756 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Jun 29. After this action, Knowles Timothy Ray now owns 670,360 shares of KULR Technology Group Inc., valued at $38,289 using the latest closing price.

Knowles Timothy Ray, the Executive Technical Fellow of KULR Technology Group Inc., sale 38,244 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Knowles Timothy Ray is holding 732,116 shares at $24,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KULR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-457.76 for the present operating margin

+53.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for KULR Technology Group Inc. stands at -486.56. Equity return is now at value -227.10, with -98.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In summary, KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.