Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN)’s stock price has soared by 15.38 in relation to previous closing price of 6.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 37.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Right Now?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is $80.30, The public float for JFIN is 26.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JFIN on July 18, 2023 was 204.70K shares.

JFIN’s Market Performance

JFIN stock saw an increase of 37.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 40.00% and a quarterly increase of 96.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.96% for Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.09% for JFIN’s stock, with a 106.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JFIN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JFIN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $5.75 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2020.

JFIN Trading at 30.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.98%, as shares surge +25.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFIN rose by +37.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +231.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.64. In addition, Jiayin Group Inc. saw 219.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.13 for the present operating margin

+82.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jiayin Group Inc. stands at +36.06. Equity return is now at value 134.60, with 47.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.