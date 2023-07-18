Interlink Electronics Inc. (LINK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Interlink Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.75 compared to its previous closing price of 10.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Interlink Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Interlink Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) is above average at 77.25x. The 36-month beta value for LINK is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LINK is $21.00, which is $9.99 above than the current price. The public float for LINK is 1.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume of LINK on July 18, 2023 was 3.36K shares.

LINK’s Market Performance

The stock of Interlink Electronics Inc. (LINK) has seen a -8.58% decrease in the past week, with a -7.57% drop in the past month, and a 10.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for LINK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.29% for LINK’s stock, with a 10.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LINK Trading at -1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LINK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LINK fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.01. In addition, Interlink Electronics Inc. saw 22.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LINK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.91 for the present operating margin

+48.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interlink Electronics Inc. stands at +22.31. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Interlink Electronics Inc. (LINK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.