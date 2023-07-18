Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has gone up by 3.08% for the week, with a 5.39% rise in the past month and a 8.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.36% for ICE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.48% for ICE’s stock, with a 11.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94.

The public float for ICE is 553.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICE on July 18, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

ICE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has decreased by -0.74 when compared to last closing price of 117.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that FTC Seeks to Block Intercontinental Exchange’s $11.7 Billion Black Knight Deal

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $123 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

ICE Trading at 6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.93. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw 13.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Jackson Benjamin, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $115.54 back on Jul 12. After this action, Jackson Benjamin now owns 125,647 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $346,620 using the latest closing price.

Edmonds Christopher Scott, the Chief Development Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 1,044 shares at $115.54 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Edmonds Christopher Scott is holding 16,256 shares at $120,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.