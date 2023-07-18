Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.58 in relation to its previous close of 1.32. However, the company has experienced a 8.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HRTX is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HRTX is $7.92, which is $6.08 above the current price. The public float for HRTX is 118.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HRTX on July 18, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

HRTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has seen a 8.40% increase in the past week, with a 8.40% rise in the past month, and a -50.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.61% for HRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.04% for HRTX stock, with a simple moving average of -42.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2020.

HRTX Trading at 3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +19.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX rose by +10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2355. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc. saw -43.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.20 for the present operating margin

+49.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stands at -169.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.