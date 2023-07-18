Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HMY is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is $4.08, which is -$0.3 below the current market price. The public float for HMY is 432.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On July 18, 2023, HMY’s average trading volume was 3.93M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HMY) stock’s latest price update

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY)’s stock price has dropped by -0.43 in relation to previous closing price of 4.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HMY’s Market Performance

HMY’s stock has risen by 14.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.10% and a quarterly drop of -0.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.54% for HMY’s stock, with a 21.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMY Trading at 0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY rose by +14.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.22. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited saw 34.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.64 for the present operating margin

+11.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stands at -2.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.11. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 12.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.83. Total debt to assets is 7.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.