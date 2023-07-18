Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Stock Experiences -10.02% Monthly Change

In the past week, GOL stock has gone down by -13.24%, with a monthly decline of -10.02% and a quarterly surge of 45.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.77% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.52% for GOL’s stock, with a 29.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GOL is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GOL is $4.63, which is $1.52 above than the current price. The public float for GOL is 167.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume of GOL on July 18, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

GOL) stock’s latest price update

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.98 in comparison to its previous close of 4.09, however, the company has experienced a -13.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GOL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.65 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

GOL Trading at 4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL fell by -13.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw 54.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.20 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at -10.27. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with -21.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.