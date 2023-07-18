Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GENI is 116.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. On July 18, 2023, the average trading volume of GENI was 1.67M shares.

GENI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) has decreased by -0.86 when compared to last closing price of 7.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.63% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GENI’s Market Performance

GENI’s stock has fallen by -4.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.90% and a quarterly rise of 71.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.95% for Genius Sports Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.23% for GENI’s stock, with a 56.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

GENI Trading at 29.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +33.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.68. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 110.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -21.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.