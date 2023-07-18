GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.77 in relation to previous closing price of 81.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that GE HealthCare Hires CFO From Fellow Medical-Products Maker Baxter

Is It Worth Investing in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Right Now?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GEHC is $89.50, which is $8.81 above the current market price. The public float for GEHC is 453.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume for GEHC on July 18, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

GEHC’s Market Performance

GEHC stock saw an increase of 0.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.39% and a quarterly increase of -1.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.79% for GEHC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $76 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

GEHC Trading at 2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC rose by +0.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.86. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. saw 39.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from Rott Roland, who sale 2,473 shares at the price of $77.37 back on Jun 08. After this action, Rott Roland now owns 22,335 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., valued at $191,336 using the latest closing price.

Makela Jan, the CEO, Imaging of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., sale 70,629 shares at $77.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Makela Jan is holding 63,796 shares at $5,487,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.89. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.99. Total debt to assets is 31.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.