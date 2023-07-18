FREYR Battery’s (FREY) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, FREY stock has gone down by -7.38%, with a monthly gain of 16.86% and a quarterly surge of 14.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.66% for FREYR Battery The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.53% for FREY’s stock, with a -7.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for FREYR Battery (FREY) by analysts is $14.00, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for FREY is 113.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.85% of that float. On July 18, 2023, the average trading volume of FREY was 2.04M shares.

FREY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) has dropped by -6.61 compared to previous close of 9.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/14/22 that This EV-Battery Stock Is Bucking the SPAC Crackup

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

FREY Trading at 13.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +17.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY fell by -8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.65. In addition, FREYR Battery saw 3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

The total capital return value is set at -18.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.51. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on FREYR Battery (FREY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, FREYR Battery (FREY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.