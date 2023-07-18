Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (FACT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE: FACT) has increased by 24.02 when compared to last closing price of 7.66.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE: FACT) Right Now?

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE: FACT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FACT is at -0.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FACT is 0.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.47% of that float. The average trading volume for FACT on July 18, 2023 was 159.07K shares.

FACT’s Market Performance

FACT’s stock has seen a -9.26% decrease for the week, with a -9.61% drop in the past month and a -7.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.84% for Freedom Acquisition I Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.73% for FACT’s stock, with a -6.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FACT Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FACT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.66%, as shares sank -9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FACT fell by -9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.24. In addition, Freedom Acquisition I Corp. saw -5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FACT

Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (FACT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.