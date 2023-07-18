Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc.’s (NLTX) Stock

The stock of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) has seen a -5.37% decrease in the past week, with a 8.45% gain in the past month, and a -0.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for NLTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.37% for NLTX stock, with a simple moving average of 23.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NLTX is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NLTX is $1.50, which is $0.7 above than the current price. The public float for NLTX is 33.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of NLTX on July 18, 2023 was 116.69K shares.

NLTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) has plunged by -13.24 when compared to previous closing price of 0.93, but the company has seen a -5.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NLTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NLTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on August 06th of the previous year 2021.

NLTX Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLTX fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8233. In addition, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. saw 57.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLTX starting from Patel Priti, who sale 3,769 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Apr 03. After this action, Patel Priti now owns 37,313 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,608 using the latest closing price.

Patel Priti, the Chief Medical Officer of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., sale 14,380 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Patel Priti is holding 31,082 shares at $8,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLTX

Equity return is now at value -56.70, with -47.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.