EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 118.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/20/23 that EOG Resources Director Mike Kerr Buys Up Stock

Is It Worth Investing in EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is above average at 7.42x. The 36-month beta value for EOG is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EOG is 582.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. The average trading volume of EOG on July 18, 2023 was 3.43M shares.

EOG’s Market Performance

The stock of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has seen a 2.51% increase in the past week, with a 7.24% rise in the past month, and a -2.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for EOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.33% for EOG’s stock, with a -2.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EOG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $130 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

EOG Trading at 5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.10. In addition, EOG Resources Inc. saw -7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Leitzell Jeffrey R., who sale 2,031 shares at the price of $117.26 back on Jul 07. After this action, Leitzell Jeffrey R. now owns 37,607 shares of EOG Resources Inc., valued at $238,157 using the latest closing price.

Helms Lloyd W Jr, the President & COO of EOG Resources Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $115.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Helms Lloyd W Jr is holding 149,689 shares at $579,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.45 for the present operating margin

+54.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources Inc. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 47.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.24. Equity return is now at value 39.00, with 23.30 for asset returns.

Based on EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.38. Total debt to assets is 14.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In summary, EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.