Elys Game Technology Corp.’s (ELYS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, ELYS stock has gone up by 54.71%, with a monthly gain of 22.67% and a quarterly surge of 33.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.25% for Elys Game Technology Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.03% for ELYS’s stock, with a 37.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for ELYS is 19.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. On July 18, 2023, the average trading volume of ELYS was 173.28K shares.

ELYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) has decreased by -9.54 when compared to last closing price of 0.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 54.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELYS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ELYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELYS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $10 based on the research report published on July 26th of the previous year 2021.

ELYS Trading at 28.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.98%, as shares surge +21.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELYS rose by +54.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4812. In addition, Elys Game Technology Corp. saw 129.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.91 for the present operating margin

+95.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elys Game Technology Corp. stands at -42.78. Equity return is now at value -157.40, with -54.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.