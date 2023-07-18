Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 104.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by analysts is $118.28, which is -$3.77 below the current market price. The public float for DLR is 290.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.20% of that float. On July 18, 2023, the average trading volume of DLR was 2.99M shares.

DLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) has plunged by -0.06 when compared to previous closing price of 118.28, but the company has seen a 3.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DLR’s Market Performance

DLR’s stock has risen by 3.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.06% and a quarterly rise of 31.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Digital Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.28% for DLR stock, with a simple moving average of 15.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DLR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DLR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

DLR Trading at 14.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +12.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.87. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc. saw 17.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Olson Peter C., who sale 700 shares at the price of $105.67 back on Jun 12. After this action, Olson Peter C. now owns 7,134 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc., valued at $73,969 using the latest closing price.

MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P, the Director of Digital Realty Trust Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $97.47 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P is holding 10,176 shares at $146,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 102.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.68. Total debt to assets is 43.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.